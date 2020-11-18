Wärtsilä included in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifth year in a row

The technology group Wärtsilä has for the fifth year in a row been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both in the DJSI World and DJSI Europe indices. The 2020 DJSI results were announced on 13 November 2020.

“Being again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices underlines Wärtsilä’s long-term commitment to sustainability on a wide front. Combatting climate change is a top priority both for Wärtsilä and our client industries. Everyone needs clean and flexible energy as well as efficient and safe transportation. Our solutions enable a transition towards a 100% renewable energy future and towards decarbonisation and zero emissions in the maritime industry”, says Marko Vainikka, Director, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has been a pioneer in ESG indexing for 20 years, starting with the 1999 launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, in partnership with SAM. The DJSI combine S&P DJI’s transparent rules-based index methodology with robust data from SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies’ sustainability practices. 2020 saw a record 19% increase in the number of companies actively completing the CSA which consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participants.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global: “We congratulate Wärtsilä Corporation for being included in the DJSI. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (both World and Europe) Wärtsilä is included in FTSE4Good Index, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, ECPI Indices, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders index and OMX GES Sustainability Finland Index.

Source: Wärtsilä