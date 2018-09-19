Wärtsilä is in search of start-ups with Power-to-X technology to join SparkUp Challenge

The technology group Wärtsilä continues its active start-up collaboration by launching the next SparkUp Challenge for start-ups. This time the focus is on the energy field with Power-to-X technologies. The Smart Energy Challenge is based on Wärtsilä Energy Solution’s new vision for the energy market: ‘Towards a 100% renewable energy future’.

Wärtsilä is determined to lead the way in providing power systems based on 100% renewable energy. The renewable energy generation is driven by weather and sometimes more energy is created than needed. Electricity can then either be stored or used in other processes. Power-to-X process is all about this. In the future, the excess renewable energy can be seen as raw material for other commodities. Wärtsilä is now searching for start-ups to share solutions in the areas of Power-to-Gas, Power-to-Fuel and Power-to-Water. The solutions can be related to improved methods in Power-to-X or new ways of doing things.

“Power-to-X is about the future of energy and Wärtsilä strives to drive future solutions. We are especially interested in Power-to-Gas solutions e.g. where electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen by means of electrolysis, or solutions where we combine hydrogen from an electrolyser with carbon dioxide and convert the two gases to synthetic renewable methane or solutions. We are also looking for other Power-to-Fuel solutions to create synthetic fuel or gaseous fuel,” says Matti Rautkivi, Director Sales and Marketing of Energy Solutions.

“With SparkUp Energy Challenge Wärtsilä is taking a new approach in exploring business opportunities in emerging technologies and brings the Wärtsilä venturing model alive through startup collaboration. This is exactly what venturing is all about,” enthuses Steffen Knodt, Director Digital Ventures.

The application period for the Smart Energy Challenge opens on September 18 and continues until 31 October 2018. The entries are to be submitted as applications via ventures.wartsila.com.

The screening for the shortlist will be done during November 2018. Up to five start-ups will continue to the final, the SparkUp Challenge Day which will take place at the brand new Wärtsilä Campus in Helsinki on 17 January 2019. One to two winners will get a chance to work with Wärtsilä energy experts, get access to Wärtsilä’s prominent customer-base and win the 50.000 euro prize.

Co-creation will take place in Vaasa at the Wärtsilä Fuel Lab as well as at any of the Wärtsilä Acceleration Centres. The Wärtsilä SparkUp Challenge was kicked off at Slush Helsinki start-up event in November 2017 with the focus on the Smart Marine ecosystem. The winners of the first SparkUp Challenge with the focus on Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine Vision were KNL Networks and Portcall.com.

Source: Wärtsilä