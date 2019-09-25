Wärtsilä joins “Getting to Zero 2030 Coalition”

Bold, concerted actions are needed today to limit the magnitude of global warming and its effects on our planet. The maritime industry must deliver its share towards this and we are.

By joining the Getting to Zero 2030 Coalition, Wärtsilä along with 74 other organisations has committed to the decarbonisation of deep-sea shipping and its energy value chains in line with the most ambitious interpretation of the IMO’s carbon emissions reduction strategy and the latest relevant IPCC climate science.

Our agenda was announced on September 23rd 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York before heads of state and government. This is a sizable and inclusive coalition comprising companies, governments, intergovernmental organisations, regulatory bodies, research institutions and NGOs, who all share the common goal of ensuring that sustainable and inclusive growth of shipping contributes to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we will be collaborating to make commercially-viable zero emission vessels a reality by 2030.

Roger Holm, President, Marine Business at Wärtsilä Corporation has this to say:“To require a complex industry to make the step-changes necessary to address sustainability targets set out by the United Nations, is no mean feat. This is a challenge that rings true with Wärtsilä and aligns with our purpose to enable sustainable societies with smart technology. We are committed to testing the compatibility of alternative future fuels with existing and emerging combustion engine technology and bringing to life a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby real-time communication and digitalisation of all aspects of shipping and port operations, spanning the entire logistics chain, are leveraged to increase efficiency. The opportunities offered through smart technology are fostering a new era of collaboration and knowledge sharing with our customers, suppliers and partners. To change course towards a cleaner maritime future, we need timely action and a concerted effort across all industry verticals. To that end, we look forward to actively participating in the ‘Getting to Zero’ coalition and co-creating a future we can all be proud of, together.”

Wärtsilä is ideally positioned for positive disruptive development and to lead the transformation into a new era of shipping together with other coalition partners. Leveraging our extensive Marine and Energy portfolios, vast installed base and industry know-how, we welcome the opportunity to co-develop the tangible, technically-feasible steps that will see safe zero-emission deep sea vessels entering the global fleet by 2030.

The Getting to Zero Coalition is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum.

Source: Wärtsilä