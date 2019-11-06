Wärtsilä launches new operationally and environmentally efficient face seal for oil-lubricated vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä announces the launch of Wärtsilä Dualguard – a brand new sealing solution for oil-lubricated vessels. In addition to alleviating the risk of operational oil leakages and related non-compliances, this innovative solution withstands extreme conditions, safeguards against fishing lines and other debris, and lessens the likelihood of bonding failure.

“We have worked in close cooperation with our customers throughout the design process to ensure Wärtsilä Dualguard fully meets their needs,” says Benjamin Tornberg, OEM & Environmental Solutions Manager, Seals & Bearings, Wärtsilä Marine.

“This unique seal is a culmination of innovative design and over 100 years’ experience. Its independently managed void space takes away the oil-to-sea interface for systems running on Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL) or mineral oil, essentially making it pollution free, and is the perfect choice for thruster manufacturers who still prefer oil over water. Crucially, Wärtsilä Dualguard exemplifies our commitment to environmentally sustainable shipping.”

Along with its abilities in maintaining operational and environmental efficiency, Wärtsilä Dualguard is flexible in design, and simplifies maintenance processes by allowing for in-situ servicing.

It is supplemented by an auxiliary system designed to prevent both oil pollution into the sea and contamination of the bearing lubricant, in accordance with Vessel General Permit (VGP) stipulations.

This product launch is consistent with the company’s Smart Marine approach to creating greater efficiencies and enhancing environmental performance for its customers.

Wärtsilä offers a comprehensive range of seal and bearing systems, packages, and products for both oil and water lubricated shaft lines. The company’s advanced seal technologies reduce operational and environmental risks, while improving reliability and resistance against damage caused by impurities or debris in the water.

