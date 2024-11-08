Wärtsilä Propulsion Factory Wuxi Celebrates 20 Years Of Innovation And Efficiency And New Thrusters Contract

Wärtsilä Propulsion Factory Wuxi celebrated its 20th anniversary this week, marking two decades of commitment to innovation and excellence in marine propulsion technology. The event was attended by over 200 stakeholders, including distinguished officials from the Wuxi Government and senior management from Wärtsilä Marine, led by Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Corporation.

The day-long celebration featured a comprehensive programme that included insightful business updates and presentations on cutting-edge propulsion decarbonisation solutions. Attendees also benefited from the sharing of new technologies related to thrusters and controllable pitch propellers (CPP), reinforcing Wärtsilä’s commitment to sustainable maritime solutions.

A significant highlight of the day included the signing of a new contract between Wärtsilä Propulsion Wuxi Co., Ltd., Xiamen Port Shipping Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Marine Equipment Research Institute (SMERI). The agreement includes the purchase and supply of eight steerable thrusters for two 5000 BHP electrical tugs and two 4400 BHP electrical tugs, which are set to be constructed at the Fujian Southeast Shipyard. This partnership underscores the continued growth and collaboration within the marine industry, as well as Wärtsilä’s role as a leader in providing innovative propulsion solutions. The contract will be booked as order intake in Q4 2024.

“We are immensely proud of our achievements over the past 20 years,” says Roger Holm. “This milestone reflects not only our dedication to technological advancement but also the strong partnerships we have built within the industry. Together, we are shaping the future of marine propulsion and contributing to a more sustainable maritime sector.”

The anniversary celebration also served as a platform for networking and collaboration, bringing together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss future challenges and opportunities in marine technology.

As Wärtsilä Propulsion Factory Wuxi looks ahead, it remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability in marine propulsion, ensuring a brighter future for the industry and the environment.

Source: Wärtsilä