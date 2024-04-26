Wärtsilä secures China’s largest-ever methanol newbuild order

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the methanol-fuelled auxiliary engines for five new container vessels for COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd and seven new container vessels for Orient Overseas Container Line. Each vessel will operate with three 8-cylinder and two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 32M engines. This is the Chinese maritime sector’s largest order to date for methanol-fuelled newbuild vessels. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in December 2023.

To complement the solution, the ships will be equipped with the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) exhaust cleaning systems and alternators. These will be supplied through Wärtsilä’s joint venture company, CWEC (Shanghai) Company Ltd. (‘CWEC’).

The Wärtsilä 32M methanol-fuelled engine has received type approval certificates from several classification societies around the world. Studies have shown that using methanol instead of heavy fuel oil can cut CO₂ and other GHG emissions. In particular, green methanol derived from renewable sources could achieve a further reduction in carbon footprint and thus becomes one of the central decarbonisation solutions for carriers in the future.

“With decarbonisation a major priority for the maritime industry, sustainable fuels, such as methanol, will play a vital role in helping shipping to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions,” says Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Holm continues: “As a leader in shaping the decarbonisation of marine and energy industries, Wärtsilä continues to make strong investments in developing new fuel flexible technologies and products which enable the industry’s transition towards greener fuels. It’s why we value our long-term relationship with COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL and are strongly aligned with their vision in accelerating towards net-zero emissions shipping.”

The Orient Overseas Container Line’s 24,000 TEU ships are to be built at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering yard, and the COSCO Shipping Lines’ 24,000 TEU ships at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering yard. The vessels are expected to commence commercial operations in 2026.

Source: Wärtsilä