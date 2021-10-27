Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Wartsila Sees Improving Demand In Fourth Quarter

Wartsila Sees Improving Demand In Fourth Quarter

in International Shipping News 27/10/2021

Finnish engineering group Wartsila WRT1V.HE expects “considerably better” demand in the final three months of the year, it said on Tuesday, as recovery keeps up in the energy and marine markets.

“While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for our offering in the fourth quarter to be considerably better than that of the corresponding period in the previous year,” Chief Executive Hakan Agnevall said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software