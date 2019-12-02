Wärtsilä & Silverstream to collaborate on accelerating deployment of air lubrication technology

The technology group Wärtsilä, and Silverstream Technologies, the leading air lubrication solution provider, yesterday announced the signing of a Licence and Co-operation Agreement for future sales and servicing of the Silverstream System. As an authorised sales and service partner, Wärtsilä intends to fully integrate Silverstream’s air lubrication system within its propulsion solutions.

By offering the Silverstream System as an integral part of Wärtsilä’s propulsion solution for newbuild vessels, compliance with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) will be further improved. Under the agreement, the Silverstream System will also be available through Wärtsilä’s sales channels for retrofit installations on existing vessels where Wärtsilä is a primary solution provider. The integrated Silverstream System is expected to realise synergies in capital and operational savings across the propulsion chain by increasing fuel efficiency, and optimising engine loading.

This new collaborative partnership will accelerate the deployment of air lubrication systems across all vessel classes, from small bulk vessels to the largest container ships. By combining Wärtsilä’s propulsion expertise and Silverstream’s innovative engineering knowledge, access to this clean technology will be facilitated across the market.

Going forward, the collaboration agreement will enable current and future Silverstream customers to access Wärtsilä’s global service network for the maintenance of their Silverstream System installations. Wärtsilä’s network of service centres, workshops, and service professionals is the most extensive in the maritime industry, with 4500 field service professionals located in 70 countries around the world.

The agreement means that more ship owners will have easy access to Silverstream’s proven air lubrication technology. The system has been proven to reduce fuel burn and associated emissions by 5 to 10%, depending on vessel type.

Speaking on the agreement, Lars Anderson, Director, Propulsion, Wärtsilä Marine, said: “At Wärtsilä we are committed to fully supporting our customers as they strive to reduce operating costs and improve the environmental sustainability impact of their operations. Today’s agreement enables us to facilitate the building of better vessels that meet tomorrow’s challenges today, and Silverstream are the ideal partners to help us realise this goal.”

Noah Silberschmidt, CEO, Silverstream Technologies, added: “Today’s agreement with Wärtsilä reinforces our position as the shipping industry’s leading clean technology manufacturer. In Wärtsilä we find a partner as committed as we are to achieving a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable maritime industry.

“With the global sulphur cap almost upon us and decarbonisation targets on the horizon, the commercial case for proven clean technology has never been stronger. Now is the time for ship owners to take action to reduce their operational costs and their impact on the environment, and today’s agreement will help unlock the power of air lubrication technology for more vessels across our sector.”

The Silverstream System creates a carpet of microbubbles that coat the entire flat bottom of the vessel. This carpet reduces frictional resistance between the hull and the water, dramatically reducing fuel consumption and related emissions. The technology works in all maritime conditions, is not weather dependent, and does not constrain or negatively impact the normal operational profile of the vessel.

Source: Silverstream Technologies