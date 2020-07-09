Wärtsilä simulator complex delivered to enhance operations at the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian National Police

The technology group Wärtsilä in cooperation with PT MultiIntegra (Wärtsilä’s local representative in Indonesia) have successfully supplied the marine simulator complex to the Marine Police Education and Training Center under Indonesian National Police Education Agency (Lemdikpol). The project consists of specifically designed and developed ship model for Marine Police’s training with the possibilities for extension and expansion of advanced technological system in the near future. The simulator complex has been in operation since November 2019 and after fine-tuning has been handed over to the client in May 2020. The contract was signed between Posco International Korea and PT MultiIntegra in October 2018.

The highly advanced system by Wärtsilä Voyage consists of three full mission navigation and ship-handling bridges with 180, 270 and 360-degree visualisation, 15-trainee ECDIS simulator classroom, 15-trainee RADAR ARPA simulator classroom, 15-Trainee GMDSS simulator classroom, and full mission engine room simulator integrated with the navigation simulator. Designed to provide trainees with the special skill set to navigate Indonesian marine police vessels, Wärtsilä’s simulators are in full compliance with international standards and regulations.

“The combined ability of Wärtsilä and PT MultiIntegra to add local value and to bring top-notch technical level is the main reason we were awarded the project”, said Mr. Nurtjahjo, Sales Division Head of PT MultiIntegra.

“The all-embracing and highly advanced Wärtsilä simulation system allows the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian Marine Police to conduct tailored exercises, pertinent to the various operations required now and in the future,” says Kai Seng Jonnie Ng, Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Voyage Pacific.

Source: Wärtsilä