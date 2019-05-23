Wärtsilä simulator software selected to teach modern navigational skills at three Netherlands training locations

Software solutions from the technology group Wärtsilä have been selected for installation in three maritime training centres. The turnkey systems will allow training to commence immediately following the site acceptance. The systems have been ordered by the Rotterdam based STC Group, an international maritime transport and logistics education provider. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in April 2019.

The Wärtsilä Navi-Trainer Professional (NTPRO) 5000 software will enable the teaching of the latest approaches to navigation, and equip trainees with the skills needed onboard modern vessels. Wärtsilä’s unique and tailored approach to the set task, together with its highly customisable software solutions were cited as being key considerations in the contract award.

“Safety at sea requires that crews be fully and properly trained. Our simulator software is designed to ensure that trainees can attain hands-on, realistic experience with the latest navigational systems. In collaboration with our friends and partners at training institutions across the globe, we have developed a comprehensive, flexible and customisable product maintenance and development programme,” says Alex Ponomarev, Sales Expert for Wärtsilä Voyage Simulation and Training.

“The three new simulator classrooms to be installed at STC Group locations in Rotterdam, Stellendam, and Katwijk will allow our vocational students to spend even more time on practical simulator training. It will also ensure that maritime education at all STC Group locations in the Netherlands is identical and future-proof, while being made possible by our ERDF*-financed project ‘Standing Strong for Rotterdam-South’”, says Joep Bonten, senior Project Manager Simulators at STC Group.

The Wärtsilä solutions will be installed and ready for use by the end of August 2019, in time for the start of the new academic year. In addition to the software, Wärtsilä will also provide project management and training. An extensive maintenance agreement to ensure optimal performance of the system will also be entered into.

Source: Wärtsilä