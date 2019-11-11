Wärtsilä simulators deliver advanced training to Bulgarian maritime students

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply two additional mini-bridge simulators to the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (NVNA), located in Varna, Bulgaria. The academy already operates a number of Wärtsilä simulators, developed and supplied by Transas. The order was placed in Q2 2019.

The state-of-the-art solution includes the hardware and software for two Wärtsilä NTPro bridge simulators. The scope also includes extending the functionality of an existing engine room simulator in order to upgrade it to meet the latest standards. When completed, the installation and upgrading of the simulators will provide a high level of advanced training for the academy’s students. By simulating actual operating conditions onboard ship, the students will be better prepared for their future at sea.

“Safety and efficiency at sea are key pillars in Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach. By providing the opportunity for maritime students to attain realistic, hands-on training with the latest navigational systems we are endorsing our commitment to this approach. We design our systems in close collaboration with training institutions around the world to provide the most comprehensive, flexible, and customised solutions possible,” says Shalbuz Talibov, Senior Commercial Project Manager at Wärtsilä.

The installation of this Wärtsilä training solution is timed to coincide with the start of the new academic year 2019/2020. NVNA is the oldest technical educational institution in Bulgaria. Today NVNA is a national institution for tertiary education, training and research in the field of national security and defense, maritime business and maritime technologies. The order with Wärtsilä was negotiated through Innovative Maritime Solutions Ltd who represent Wärtsilä locally.

Source: Wartsila