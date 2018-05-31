Wärtsilä solutions chosen for new environmentally-friendly dredger

The technology group Wärtsilä will provide the engines, propellers, and control system for a new, large-size hopper dredger being built by the Netherlands-based shipbuilding company Damen Shipyards Group. The vessel has been ordered by Cemex UK, a leading supplier of building materials. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in March.

Wärtsilä will prepare the engines ready for use with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce emissions, making the vessel compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III regulations. When delivered, the 103-metre long, 4975 gross tonnage dredger will be one of the most environmentally sustainable ships of its type in operation.

“We are pleased and honoured to be working with Damen in making this new ship as efficient and environmentally friendly as possible. Wärtsilä has a depth of experience in providing solutions for dredging operations, and the propulsion equipment selected is the best fit for this vessel,” says Dick Heidelberg.

“Wärtsilä were a logical choice for us to work with for the Marine Aggregate Dredger. Their reputation for quality and reliability is combined with a long-standing relationship with our client, Cemex. We are very pleased to be working together towards the delivery of the first Damen Marine Aggregate Dredger,” says Olivier Marcus, Product Manager Dredging at Damen.

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes two Wärtsilä 26 engines, two Wärtsilä 4D775 controllable pitch propellers (CPP), and the Wärtsilä ProTouch control system. The Wärtsilä 26 engine is widely used in the dredger market, while the 4D775 CPP is a new and advanced offering. The Wärtsilä ProTouch system is a state-of-the-art response to market demands for a modern, compact control device. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard commencing at the end of 2018. The ship is expected to commence operations in the North Sea during the latter part of 2019.

Damen operates more than 50 shipyards, repair yards, and related companies worldwide. In recent years the company has ordered Wärtsilä propulsion machinery for newbuild cargo ships and research vessels.

Source: Wärtsilä