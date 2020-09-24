Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract for the delivery and integration engineering of two Retractable Thrusters and a Dynamic Positioning (DP) system for the CCGS Amundsen, a Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Icebreaker. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in July.

Wärtsilä was able to meet the CCG’s challenging requirements for build quality and fitting the equipment in the existing space of the 98 metres long Arctic Class 3 Medium Icebreaker, the only vessel in its class to be fitted with Retractable Thrusters and DP. The new Thrusters will be integrated with the existing Bow Thruster, which is also a Wärtsilä product.

“The Platinum DP system will exceed the functionality desired by the CCG, and will enhance the DP capacity of the vessel to perform sailing and manoeuvring operations. By offering the most intuitive user interface on the market, Platinum DP also reduces the training requirements for successful system operation. The user interface plays a critical role in helping operators make the most of the system in the trying conditions found in Canada’s Arctic waters,” states Mike Ford, Sales Manager for Americas & DP at Wärtsilä Voyage.

“We continue to work closely with the CCG to ensure that we fully understand and successfully meet their requirements for specification writing, documentation and project management. Supplying the products is only part of the picture, since they need to be engineered for complete integration with the Amundsen’s existing machinery, and for this we have outstanding capabilities,” says Ian Brouwer, Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in September 2021.

Source: Wärtsilä