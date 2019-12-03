Wärtsilä solutions to make new state-of-the-art vessels super-efficient

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply a comprehensive package of solutions for two new state-of-the-art vessels being built for the Netherlands-based shipping company Spliethoff. The ships are under construction at the Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding yard in China. The order with Wärtsilä is booked in November 2019.

The design of the two DP2-B-type ships combines the intake of a multi-purpose vessel with Dynamic Positioning station-keeping ability, thus making them ideal for supplying cargo to offshore installations. The versatile characteristics give the ships a unique position on the market. The design parameters specified high fuel efficiency and a minimal environmental footprint, and the contract with Wärtsilä was based on these requirements.

The full scope for each vessel includes a Wärtsilä 32 main engine, four Wärtsilä 20 engine generator sets, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for all the engines to abate their nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, four transverse and two retractable thrusters, and a controllable pitch propeller (CPP). Wärtsilä will also supply its Pro-Touch propulsion control system to enable user-friendly control in both free-sailing and dynamic positioning operations. The ships will comply with the IMO’s Tier III regulations.

“Having single-source supplier capabilities allows us to deliver fully integrated solutions that create real value for the owner. Such is the case with this order, added to which we have been able to utilise our experience and in-house know-how by partnering in the concept design. These are highly efficient ships requiring flexible and highly efficient onboard equipment, which is why we were selected,” says Luuk Hijlkema, Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

“At Spliethoff we have a continuous drive towards greener and more fuel-efficient operations, and the design of our DP2 B-Type vessels reflects these ambitions. We value Wärtsilä’s strong cooperation during the development phase of this project, and we are confident that the Wärtsilä solutions will meet our requirements,” says Mikael Liljeström, Technical Department, Spliethoff.

The Wärtsilä equipment for these two 141 metres long vessels is scheduled to be delivered to the yard commencing in Q3 2020

Source: Wärtsilä