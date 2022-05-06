Wärtsilä to enable Eastaway’s EEXI compliance through Power Limitation Solutions

The technology group Wärtsilä is supporting Eastaway Ship Management in reaching its decarbonisation targets by providing Power Limitation Solutions for six vessels. The solutions will improve the vessels’ Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) rating in line with requirements coming into force in 2023. The orders were placed in February and March 2022.

Wärtsilä will provide its new Wärtsilä Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi), together with a propulsion system control upgrade for six container vessels equipped with Wärtsilä controllable pitch propellers (CPPs). The upgrades effectively limit the shaft power during normal operation, regardless of the power train combination and control system arrangements.

“Decarbonisation is at the heart of the maritime industry’s focus at this time. This new Wärtsilä ShaPoLi system will certainly help us at Eastaway as we work towards this goal. We have worked with Wärtsilä earlier and we have great respect for their experience and expertise,” says Capt. R.S. Minhas, Managing Director of Fleet Management, Eastaway Ship Management.

“EEXI requirements pose a new challenge to ship owners who need to choose the best way to comply with upcoming regulation. Our Power Limitation Solutions represent one of the most suitable and advanced choices to ultimately contribute to the maritime decarbonisation journey” says Giulio Tirelli, Director, Business Development, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä ShaPoLi can be installed without the need for dry docking. Typically, installation can be carried out during cargo loading and can be completed in as little as three days, including sea trials.

The Wärtsilä Shaft Power Limitation is part of a recently launched range of Power Limitation Solutions which are designed to help vessels comply with the upcoming EEXI regulations. The other solutions include Engine Power Limitation for 4-stroke engines, Engine Power Limitation for 2-stroke engines and Power Limitation dedicated to diesel-electric installations.

Eastaway is a leading owner and ship manager of container vessels worldwide. It owns and operates a diverse global fleet of over 50 vessels ranging from 700 TEU to 5100 TEU and has 24 vessels on order ranging from 1170 to 7000 TEU including 8 dual-fuelled vessels capable of burning methanol.

Source: Wartsila