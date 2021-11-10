Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE S.L.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment will install its open loop exhaust gas abatement technology on two roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries owned by Spanish company Trasmed GLE S.L., which is part of the multinational logistics company Grimaldi Group. Trasmed GLE S.L. has selected four of Wärtsilä’s I-SOx open loop scrubbers with exhaust de-plume systems for the RoPax vessels Volcan del Teide and Ciudad de Granada which operate in the Mediterranean Sea. Each vessel will have four scrubbers installed, one on each main engine. The order was booked in November 2021.

The scrubbers are flexible to enable MARPOL Annex VI sulphur cap compliance, by scrubbing 3.5% HFO down to the 0.5% limit. Wärtsilä’s scrubbers will also enable Trasmed GLE’s vessels to operate at a lower 0.1% sulphur limit to meet both worldwide and ECA regulations.

The installations will take place in 2022 and marks the first time that Wärtsilä has conducted a RoPax scrubber retrofit in the region.

The partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between Grimaldi and Wärtsilä to install scrubbers in many configurations across Grimaldi Group’s business units.

Sigurd Jenssen, Director at Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said: “We are delighted to see Trasmed GLE S.L. joining the ranks of maritime leaders committed to meeting environmental regulations and reducing shipping’s impact on the planet. Not only does this announcement build on our long relationship with Grimaldi and the Group’s subsidiary companies, but it also confirms the wider trend we are seeing across the shipping industry that shipowners are investing in quality, flexible and lifecycle-based technologies for their vessels, either at the newbuild stage or as retrofits.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Ettore Morace, Managing Director at Trasmed GLE S.L. added: “all the Trasmed fleet will have the scrubbers installed before next summer 2022. This will be a huge effort from our technical department and confirms our full commitment to be a “environmentally friendly” shipping company”

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market-leading exhaust gas abatement treatment manufacturer in the shipping industry, with an array of sustainable, modular-based solutions that will last the full lifecycle of vessels. It offers integrated compliant systems for all types of ships, with open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations.

Source: Wärtsilä