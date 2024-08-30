Wärtsilä Water & Waste partners with DHL to maximise supply chain efficiency

Wärtsilä Water & Waste, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, announces a new partnership with DHL Supply Chain, which will see DHL manage the business’s warehouse and logistical operations for spare parts. The partnership will further optimise Wärtsilä Water & Waste’s supply chain and build operational capabilities in preparation for the sale of the Water & Waste business line from the corporation.

The transition aligns with Wärtsilä Water & Waste’s strategic goals to set the business up for operational independence and maintain the high-quality services synonymous with the group. The partnership will also minimise lead times and boost efficiencies for both current and future customers.

“We’re always striving to improve our operations and our customers’ experience, which this partnership is a great example of. By collaborating with DHL, which shares our dedication to delivering top-tier services and solutions, we also take a significant step forward in achieving operational independence and strategic divestment”, says Cathy Stephenson, Managing Director, Wärtsilä Water & Waste.

A key component of the partnership is the increased flexibility it provides for Wärtsila Water & Wäste’s supply chain operations. By leveraging DHL’s extensive logistics network and expertise, it can swiftly adapt to changing market demands and customer needs. The flexibility ensures that spare parts are delivered promptly and efficiently, reducing downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction. Indeed, the scalable nature of DHL’s service allows the operation to respond dynamically to fluctuations in demand to ensure a resilient and responsive supply chain.

“We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Wärtsilä. Over the years, we have developed extensive knowledge of their products and services, understanding their specific requirements and the circumstances in which they operate. It feels like a natural progression to now extend our logistics expertise to Wärtsilä Water & Waste, contributing to the unique customer experiences they create”, says John Scherders, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Benelux & Nordics.

The transition to DHL Supply Chain will take place by the end of 2024.

Source: Wärtsilä