Wärtsilä’s market leadership in Cargo Handling Systems for large LPG carrier vessels emphasised by new order

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling Systems for five new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in Q3, 2023.

The ships have been contracted by Norwegian ship owner Solvang in a joint venture with Gunvor Group Ltd in Geneva. The VLGCs are of Panamax size and form the next generation of eco-vessels.

“Being a trusted partner to our customers is something we have worked hard to achieve. It comes through delivering efficient and reliable solutions, and by providing lifecycle support. We are, therefore, very pleased to secure this order and continue our good relationship with both HHI and Solvang,” commented Patrick Ha, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The vessels will have a cargo carrying capacity of 88,000 m3. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in early 2025, and the first ship is expected to commence operations towards the end of 2026.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on their journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle performance, innovation and digitalisation.

Source: Wärtsilä