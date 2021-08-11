Wärtsilä’s multi-fuel engine technology the choice for two new Australian RoPax ferries

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines and fuel gas supply systems for two new Ro-Pax ferries. The vessels are being built at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland for TT-Line Company Pty Ltd, a renowned Australian ferry fleet owner and operator. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2021.

TT-Line currently operates two ferries, Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which operate with Wärtsilä engines, on the route between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania. This fleet is now being renewed by the building of two new 212 metre long vessels, which will adopt the latest technology and be powered with LNG fuel to lessen the environmental impact.

“Since 2002 when the current vessels were inducted into our fleet, the Wärtsilä engines have delivered both performance and reliability backed by strong service and technical support. Keeping in mind the IMO’s stringent emission targets for the future, TT Line has opted for LNG fuelled ferries. Wärtsilä’s depth of experience and broad portfolio of LNG-fuel solutions for marine applications were prime considerations for us,” says Bernard Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of TT-Line.

“We have worked closely with TT-Line for a number of years and are pleased and proud to continue this long-standing relationship via this latest newbuild project. We shall extend our best technical and operational support to TT-Lines’ new ferries. Wärtsilä has played a major role in enabling LNG to become a viable and increasingly popular marine fuel, and its adoption by global operators continues to grow. This order is a clear reflection of that trend,” says Mikko Mannerkorpi, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

“Our goal is to be a pioneer in environmentally sustainable technology in shipbuilding, and we want to provide vessels to our customers accordingly. The LNG-powered engines play an important part in building two new eco-efficient and future-proof vessels for TT-Line,” says Jyrki Heinimaa, President & CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions.

The scope of supply includes, for each ship, four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control systems. The engines are future-proofed to operate on alternative green fuels as and when the availability evolves.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 1800 passengers and approximately 2500 lane metres on two freight decks. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, with the second one due a year later.

Source: Wärtsilä