Wärtsilä’s single-source capability key to new vessels order

The technology group Wärtsilä’s industry-leading portfolio of products, systems and integrated solutions, which allows the company to be a single-source provider for shipbuilding projects, has resulted in a major order. Two new RoPax ferries being built at the Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) yard in China will feature a comprehensive package of Wärtsilä solutions. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in October 2019, and there are options for an additional two vessels.

The full scope of the order includes four Wärtsilä 46 main engines, four Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engines, and two hybrid V-SOx exhaust gas cleaning systems for each vessel. The total order value amounts to around 30 million euros.

“This is a very significant contract that once again emphasises Wärtsilä’s leading position as a total solutions provider to the cruise and ferry sector. Efficiency and operational flexibility are the pillars on which we build our products, with customer value and environmental compliance always as primary goals. We have engine manufacturing facilities in China close to the yard, and this local support is another strength as we build global partnerships,” says Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Marine Power Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine.

The two new 2500 passenger ferries will replace four existing RoPax ships. In addition to the passengers, each ferry will have more than 3800 freight lane metres for vehicles. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in the beginning of 2021.

Source: Wärtsilä