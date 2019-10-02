Waterway renovation underway to ensure large ships’ perennial access to Chongqing

A waterway renovation project has begun on the Yangtze River to enable ships of up to 5,000 tonnes to reach southwestern China’s Chongqing Municipality all year round, the municipal reform and development commission said.

Heavy tonnage ships have limited access to the Chongqing section of the Yangtze due to falling water levels during dry seasons every year.

The total investment of the project, which covers 123 km of the waterway, is estimated to top 1.3 billion yuan (about 180 million U.S. dollars). Once completed, the waterway can accommodate a fleet of 5,000-tonne bulk cargo ships, a container ship of up to 300 standard containers, a ro-ro ship of 600 carports and four 3,000-tonne barges.

The radiating capacity of the upper Yangtze as a golden waterway will be further enhanced after the renovation, officials from the commission said.

Source: Xinhua