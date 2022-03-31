WE Tech expands its business to Japan by supplying to Kawasaki Heavy Industries

WE Tech solutions has received a new order to deliver its Economical Operations Solution to a series of two 86,000 cbm LPG carriers. The vessels are to be built for the Japanese shipping company NYK Line at Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan. The Contract was facilitated by The China & Japan Marine Industries Limited. The equipment delivery from WE Tech will commence in January 2023.

The Economical Operations Solution package includes the Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator and a WE Drive. The solution delivers highest electrical efficiency available on the market, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and reduced emissions for optimal environmental sustainability.

“Our solution will bring significant savings in terms of operation performance and fuel consumption. With reduced fuel consumption the environmental footprint will also be reduced. We are proud to contribute to a sustainable future of shipping.” said Mr Martin Andtfolk, Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions.

In Power Take Out (PTO) mode, the vessels’ electrical power will be supplied from the Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator via the WE Drive and thus the Auxiliary Generators can be stopped. Significant savings in fuel cost is achieved from electrical power generation by the slow speed Main Engine which has far better efficiency in comparison to the Auxiliary Generator sets. Further savings is achieved by reduced operating hours and hence significantly reduced need for maintenance of Auxiliary Generators.

(WE Tech Economical Operations Solution will provide NYK Line’s new advanced eco-friendly vessels with unmatched energy efficiency. Copyright: WE Tech Solutions)

“WE Tech is rapidly expanding our business on a global scale as the leading energy efficient solution provider. I am glad that WE Tech has now reached Japan–one of the biggest shipbuilding markets!” says Mr Mårten Storbacka, Managing Director of WE Tech Solutions, “WE Tech is proud to be the market leader in delivering variable speed shaft generator solutions. Our solutions surpass everyone else in terms of reliability and energy efficiency. We strongly believe that our innovative solutions are leading the way into the future of variable speed power generation in the shipping industry.”

WE Tech’s full scope of supply for the NYK Line’s new vessels also includes engineering, project management, commissioning, and after-sales services.

