WE Tech Solutions embarks on a green voyage with Polembros Shipping for three plus one 156500 dwt Suezmax Tankers

WE Tech Solutions has signed a contract with New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd, China for the delivery of shaft generator solutions for three plus one 156500 dwt Suezmax Tankers owned by the Greece shipowner Polembros Shipping Ltd.

Polembros Shipping turned to WE Tech Solutions to receive a state-of-the-art solution that will address the concerns of IMO’s and EU’s environmental regulations and restrictions. This is a strategic move, as the solutions provided by WE Tech Solutions help the company create savings, as well as reduce emissions. These solutions are designed to significantly reduce emissions and environmental impact in the maritime industry. WE Tech Solutions’ Power Take Off (PTO) is an innovative and energy efficient solution that uses a shaft generator to convert mechanical power from the main engine into electrical power. This solution minimizes the running hours of auxiliary generators and thus, also reduces the consumption of fuel. This is a highly fitting solution for Polembros´ three new tankers.

The collaboration between WE Tech Solution and Polembros aligns perfectly with the European Union’s goal towards zero emissions. The EU aims to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55% by 2030, and to make the EU a climate-neutral continent by 2050. By utilising LNG and adopting shore connection, Polembros is playing a pivotal role in reaching these ambitious goals.

Mr. Martin Andtfolk, Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions, says:

“We are thrilled to partner with Polembros and provide them with our shaft generator and shore connection solution. This collaboration does not only highlight Polembros’ commitment to environmental sustainability, but also positions them as industry leaders in the embracement of advanced green technologies. By choosing WE Tech Solutions, Polembros is taking a significant step towards reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a sustainable maritime future.”

“At Polembros, we are committed to embracing the energy transition through innovative solutions towards zero carbon vessels. Our collaboration with WE Tech Solutions for our new eco Suezmax tankers exemplifies our dedication to this mission, as ensures compliance with new regulations, allows us to be machinery fuel flexible. These solid steps ere emphasising our commitment to sustainable shipping”, said Dr. Eleftherios Dedes, Energy, Projects & Sustainability Manager of Polembros.

Source: WE Tech Solutions