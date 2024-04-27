WE Tech Solutions Has Received Orders For Eight Large Container Vessels To Be Time Chartered Out To A.P. Møller-Mærsk Built At The Japanese Shipyard

WE Tech Solutions Oy (“WE Tech”) has the honor to deliver energy solution orders consisting of a variable speed shaft generators for eight large container vessels built at Japanese shipyards. The contracts are signed with one of Japan’s largest trading houses, Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The eight vessels, including four 5,800 TEU methanol dual fuel container vessels built at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Ltd., are ordered and to be owned by Japanese controlled shipowners and to be time chartered out to, one of the largest container operators, A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S (“Maersk”). WE Tech will contribute to the Japanese shipyards materializing the concept of innovative eco-friendly container vessels for greener future of the Japanese shipping industry.

Maersk will utilize WE Tech’s Solution One consisting of the shaft generator and WE Drive with its efficient energy management system.

Mårten Storbacka, CEO of WE Tech, highlights the significance of these orders:

“These are important orders that provide a win-win situation for all parties involved. WE Tech Solutions provides green, efficient energy solutions not only shaping the future of Japanese ship building industry but also rendering the Maersk fleet emission free.”

Source: WE Tech Solutions