WE Tech was awarded the contract for delivering energy efficiency solutions to additionally six Shell LNG Carriers

WE Tech Solutions is pleased to have been awarded the order for additionally six shipsets of its Solution One for the Shell LNG carriers with 174,000m³ cargo capacity. The order is an option to the earlier eight contracted in March, now also added with a second option for another six more. This LNG Carrier series is chartered to energy major Shell LNG via the owners Knutsen OAS Shipping, J.P.Morgan Asset Management and Korea Line Corporation. The vessels are being built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd in Ulsan and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd in Mokpo, South Korea. The equipment delivery from WE Tech will commence in October 2021.

The delivery package includes two sets of Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generators, WE Drives and Dedicated Power Management System (DPMS). The Economical Operations Solution supplies the vessels electrical power distribution from shaft generators allowing for the auxiliary generators to be stopped at sea. Thus, a high energy efficiency with substantial fuel saving is achieved during sailing mode.

“Our state-of-the-art variable frequency drive technology together with permanent magnet generators which have the markets highest efficiency over the full speed and power range can fully satisfy gas carriers’ needs” says Mr Peter Lindström, Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions, “with our solution, the energy efficiency of the machinery reaches unprecedented levels.”

“Environmental sustainability has always been one of the fundamentals in our business development. We are glad to work together with WE Tech Solutions to build the most advanced and eco-friendly LNG carriers,” says Mr Oliver J. Smith, the Project Manager of Knutsen OAS Shipping, “the utilization of WE Tech’s energy efficient solutions keeps Knutsen the frontrunner in technical innovations as we always strive to be.”

“This is the fourth major order from South Korean shipbuilding for delivering our Economical Operations Solutions to gas carriers since WE Tech stepped into the Korea market, underlines Mr Mårten Storbacka, Managing Director of WE Tech Solutions, “the repeating orders are proof that our solutions have the best value for money, highest reliability and superior efficiency, strengthening WE Tech as the leader in variable speed shaft generator solution business.”

Source: WE Tech Solutions