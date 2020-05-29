Weak orders paint bleak outlook for shipbuilders in H2

South Korean shipbuilders are expected to suffer setbacks in the second half of this year due to weak orders triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, market watchers have said.

The data from global market researcher Clarkson Research Service showed that the combined new orders won by global shipbuilders fell 61.6 percent to 3.82 million compensated gross tons (CGTs) in the first four months of the year compared with the same period a year ago.

During the same period, the combined new orders of South Korean shipbuilding companies — Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. — were sharply down 72 percent to 670,000 CGTs or 23 ships.

As of March, South Korean shipbuilders have one to two years worth of order backlogs, which amount to 21.1 million CGTs.

