Weakness Prevails in the Tanker Market During October

The tanker market retained its weakness throughout the month of October, according to the latest monthly report from OPEC. According to the report, the tanker market remained weak in October, with dirty tanker rates depressed by ample tonnage availability, while tanker demand remained low as COVID-19 disruptions weighed on trade. High inventory and unwinding floating storage also negatively impacted dirty tanker rates. After a brief pick-up in the Mediterranean last month, clean tanker rates in October turned lower West of Suez. East of Suez rates managed an increase on gains on the Singapore-to-East route.

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures declined m-o-m in October after stepping up the month before, falling by 0.9 mb/d, or 6% m-o-m, to average 14.0 mb/d. The decline occurred because Chinese buying – which has been an important pillar of support for tanker demand since the tail end of the second quarter – has come down sharply as independent refiners used up quotas, resulting in a pause in activity. Spot fixtures were a massive 5.9 mb/d or almost 30% lower than the same month last year, reflecting the overall muted environment in the COVID19 era.

OPEC spot fixtures averaged 9.52 mb/d in October, representing a drop of 3%, or 0.3 mb/d, m-o-m compared with the same period last year. OPEC spot fixtures were 29%, or almost 4 mb/d, lower, reflecting in part production adjustments by OPEC+ countries. Fixtures from the Middle East-to-East fell back in October, dipping 1%, or around 0.1 mb/d m-o-m, to average just under 6 mb/d. Y-o-y, this represents a decline of 2.0 mb/d or 25%. In contrast, Middle East-to-West fixtures edged up 3% in October, recovering some of the previous month’s decline. Fixtures on the route averaged 0.9 mb/d, which was still 0.4 mb/d, or 31% mb/d, lower compared with the same month last year, as crude import demand remained sluggish in the Atlantic basin. Outside of the Middle East, fixtures dropped 10%, or 0.3 mb/d, m-o-m to average just under 2.6 mb/d. In annual terms, fixtures were down by 36% or 1.5 mb/d.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings edged slightly higher m-o-m in October, averaging 20.4 mb/d, compared with a high so far this year of 25.5 mb/d recorded in April. The increase came as Libyan barrels began to return to the market at the end of September. Y-o-y, OPEC sailings were 4.6 mb/d, or 19%, lower. Middle East sailings averaged 14.7 mb/d, representing an increase of 0.3 mb/d, or almost 2% m-o-m, down 3.5 mb/d, or just shy of 20% compared to the same month last year. Crude arrivals saw across-the-board gains in October compared with the previous month. Arrivals in West Asia led gains, increasing 10%, or 0.5 mb/d, m-o-m to average 5.2 mb/d. North American arrivals recovered from the previous month’s decline to average 8.1 mb/d, representing a m-o-m increase of less than 4%, or 0.3 mb/d. Arrivals in Europe rose by slightly more than 1% m-o-m to average almost 10.1 mb/d. Far East arrivals rose 1% m-o-m to average 8.5 mb/d in October.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

VLCC spot rates declined further in October, falling 10% m-o-m on average, as tonnage demand continued to be weak and the unwinding of floating storage increased availability. Rates on the Middle East-to-East route fell a further 8% m-o-m in October to average WS28 points. Y-o-y, rates were more than 80% lower compared with the same month last year. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route were also 12% lower m-o-m, to average WS18 points. Y-o-y, rates were 78% lower. Rates also dropped on the West Africa-to-East route, decreasing 11% m-o-m to average WS31 points and down 76% compared with October 2019.

Suezmax

Suezmax rates declined in October, with average spot freight rates dropping 13% m-o-m on average in October. Rates were 82% lower y-o-y. Suezmax demand remains muted, although the fourth quarter is typically a period when activity picks up due to seasonal factors. On the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route, Suezmax rates averaged WS27 points in October, down 16% from the month before. Y-o-y, rates were 84% lower than in October last year. The Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route fell 10% m-o-m to average WS29 points, representing an 81% decline from the same month last year.

Aframax

Aframax rates declined in October, down 8% m-o-m, and 69% y-o-y. Overall, activity remained sluggish, weighing on rates amid ample availability. The Indonesia-to-East route exhibited the largest m-o-m losses in percentage terms, declining 20% to average WS56, some 68% lower y-o-y.

The Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route declined by 18% m-o-m in October to average WS46, and was 75% lower y-o-y. The Mediterranean (Med) routes provided some respite from declines seen elsewhere, with the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route edging up 6% m-o-m to average WS56, while the Cross-Med route gained 5% m-o-m to average WS60. Y-o-y, rates were around 65% lower on both routes.

Clean tanker freight rates

Clean spot freight rates showed mixed performance in October, with a continued uptick East of Suez being overwhelmed by a sharp fall West of Suez. As a result, rates declined on average by 24% m-o-m, and were down by 50% compared with the same month last year.

East of Suez rates rose 5% m-o-m in October, but were still 48% lower compared with October 2019. Gains were concentrated in the Singapore-to-East route, which rose 15% m-o-m to average WS103. Y-o-y, rates on the route were 37% lower. In contrast, the Middle East-to-East route declined by 7% m-o-m to average WS67 points and showed a decline of almost 60% y-o-y.

The previous month’s gains on West of Suez were erased in October, as rates plunged 37% m-o-m in October and were down 52% y-o-y. Rates on the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE routes fell back from higher levels seen in September following a short-lived tightness in the region. They declined by 42% and 45% m-o-m to average WS72 and WS74 points, respectively. Rates on the NWE-to-USEC route declined by 21% m-o-m to average WS79 points.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide