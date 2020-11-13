Weakness Prevails in the Tanker Market During October
Spot fixtures
Global spot fixtures declined m-o-m in October after stepping up the month before, falling by 0.9 mb/d, or 6% m-o-m, to average 14.0 mb/d. The decline occurred because Chinese buying – which has been an important pillar of support for tanker demand since the tail end of the second quarter – has come down sharply as independent refiners used up quotas, resulting in a pause in activity. Spot fixtures were a massive 5.9 mb/d or almost 30% lower than the same month last year, reflecting the overall muted environment in the COVID19 era.
OPEC spot fixtures averaged 9.52 mb/d in October, representing a drop of 3%, or 0.3 mb/d, m-o-m compared with the same period last year. OPEC spot fixtures were 29%, or almost 4 mb/d, lower, reflecting in part production adjustments by OPEC+ countries. Fixtures from the Middle East-to-East fell back in October, dipping 1%, or around 0.1 mb/d m-o-m, to average just under 6 mb/d. Y-o-y, this represents a decline of 2.0 mb/d or 25%. In contrast, Middle East-to-West fixtures edged up 3% in October, recovering some of the previous month’s decline. Fixtures on the route averaged 0.9 mb/d, which was still 0.4 mb/d, or 31% mb/d, lower compared with the same month last year, as crude import demand remained sluggish in the Atlantic basin. Outside of the Middle East, fixtures dropped 10%, or 0.3 mb/d, m-o-m to average just under 2.6 mb/d. In annual terms, fixtures were down by 36% or 1.5 mb/d.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings edged slightly higher m-o-m in October, averaging 20.4 mb/d, compared with a high so far this year of 25.5 mb/d recorded in April. The increase came as Libyan barrels began to return to the market at the end of September. Y-o-y, OPEC sailings were 4.6 mb/d, or 19%, lower. Middle East sailings averaged 14.7 mb/d, representing an increase of 0.3 mb/d, or almost 2% m-o-m, down 3.5 mb/d, or just shy of 20% compared to the same month last year. Crude arrivals saw across-the-board gains in October compared with the previous month. Arrivals in West Asia led gains, increasing 10%, or 0.5 mb/d, m-o-m to average 5.2 mb/d. North American arrivals recovered from the previous month’s decline to average 8.1 mb/d, representing a m-o-m increase of less than 4%, or 0.3 mb/d. Arrivals in Europe rose by slightly more than 1% m-o-m to average almost 10.1 mb/d. Far East arrivals rose 1% m-o-m to average 8.5 mb/d in October.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)
VLCC spot rates declined further in October, falling 10% m-o-m on average, as tonnage demand continued to be weak and the unwinding of floating storage increased availability. Rates on the Middle East-to-East route fell a further 8% m-o-m in October to average WS28 points. Y-o-y, rates were more than 80% lower compared with the same month last year. Rates on the Middle East-to-West route were also 12% lower m-o-m, to average WS18 points. Y-o-y, rates were 78% lower. Rates also dropped on the West Africa-to-East route, decreasing 11% m-o-m to average WS31 points and down 76% compared with October 2019.
Suezmax
Suezmax rates declined in October, with average spot freight rates dropping 13% m-o-m on average in October. Rates were 82% lower y-o-y. Suezmax demand remains muted, although the fourth quarter is typically a period when activity picks up due to seasonal factors. On the West Africa-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route, Suezmax rates averaged WS27 points in October, down 16% from the month before. Y-o-y, rates were 84% lower than in October last year. The Northwest Europe (NWE)-to-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route fell 10% m-o-m to average WS29 points, representing an 81% decline from the same month last year.
Aframax
Aframax rates declined in October, down 8% m-o-m, and 69% y-o-y. Overall, activity remained sluggish, weighing on rates amid ample availability. The Indonesia-to-East route exhibited the largest m-o-m losses in percentage terms, declining 20% to average WS56, some 68% lower y-o-y.
The Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) route declined by 18% m-o-m in October to average WS46, and was 75% lower y-o-y. The Mediterranean (Med) routes provided some respite from declines seen elsewhere, with the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route edging up 6% m-o-m to average WS56, while the Cross-Med route gained 5% m-o-m to average WS60. Y-o-y, rates were around 65% lower on both routes.
Clean tanker freight rates
Clean spot freight rates showed mixed performance in October, with a continued uptick East of Suez being overwhelmed by a sharp fall West of Suez. As a result, rates declined on average by 24% m-o-m, and were down by 50% compared with the same month last year.
East of Suez rates rose 5% m-o-m in October, but were still 48% lower compared with October 2019. Gains were concentrated in the Singapore-to-East route, which rose 15% m-o-m to average WS103. Y-o-y, rates on the route were 37% lower. In contrast, the Middle East-to-East route declined by 7% m-o-m to average WS67 points and showed a decline of almost 60% y-o-y.
The previous month’s gains on West of Suez were erased in October, as rates plunged 37% m-o-m in October and were down 52% y-o-y. Rates on the Cross-Med and Med-to-NWE routes fell back from higher levels seen in September following a short-lived tightness in the region. They declined by 42% and 45% m-o-m to average WS72 and WS74 points, respectively. Rates on the NWE-to-USEC route declined by 21% m-o-m to average WS79 points.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide