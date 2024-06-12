Weathernews appoints Craig West as new European CEO

Weathernews Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig West as our new European CEO, effective immediately. Craig will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team, bringing a wealth of experience in the cloud, data, analytics, and AI industries, having successfully achieved growth and profitability across startup, scale-up, and corporate organizations.

Renowned for his expertise in go-to-market commercial strategies, P&L management, and enterprise SaaS, Craig has a proven track record in strategy creation, sales methodologies, team development, and customer engagement. His leadership philosophy emphasizes trust, integrity, and professionalism, focusing on individual development and cross-functional teamwork to achieve high performance and revenue growth.

“Leading Weathernews in Europe is an incredible opportunity,” said Craig. “Our unique value proposition, serving millions with real-time weather information and critical decision-support analytics, positions us at the forefront of innovation across mission-critical industries. I am excited to leverage our AI and data-driven solutions to drive growth, enhance customer value, and prioritize safety as the core value in all our operations.”

Keemoon Kwon, Executive Officer of Sea Planning Division at Weathernews Inc., expressed his enthusiasm regarding Craig’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our leadership team. His background of success and deep understanding of the weather industry make him the ideal person to lead our European expansion. We are confident his vision and leadership will drive our mission to deliver superior climate and weather resilience solutions for our customers.”

Craig West joins Weathernews from a distinguished career where he has consistently driven growth, spearheaded the creation of new innovative solutions, and achieved market-leading performance even in mature industries.

Weathernews Inc. continues to be at the forefront of innovation, committed to providing cutting-edge weather forecasting services that support maritime operations worldwide.

Source: Weathernews Inc.