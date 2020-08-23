Weekly CBOT agricultural products perform strong

CBOT agricultural products in general performed strong in the past week, but as the impact of COVID-19 may last into 2021 and amid declining demand, it is difficult to be overly bullish about agricultural futures.

Corn futures ended firm this week on continued U.S. production uncertainty. Better than expected domestic demand in Brazil combined with slow harvesting has kept cash prices there elevated. This along with reduced fobbing capacity at the U.S. Gulf has kept export basis elevated worldwide.

However, there are no major production issues in the Northern Hemisphere, Chicago-based consulting company AgResource noted. Additional crop improvement has been seen across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Delta. Record or near record surpluses will be intact in the United States, Brazil and Ukraine by early to mid-autumn. U.S. gasoline demand has clearly plateaued at levels 10 percent below last year. This will cap ethanol production through the foreseeable future.

Big-picture themes for corn remain bearish without dire drought in South America, AgResource predicted.

Wheat futures ended sharply higher as EU cash prices stay elevated and amid rumors of Chinese interest in U.S. wheat.

Better rain chances in Argentina in late August to September will sustain wheat production potential there. An Aussie crop of 27 to 28 million metric tons remains most probable. Major exporter stocks/use turns bearish with normal European weather next spring.

Soybean futures started the week with rallies but fell back to the lows by Friday’s close. Strong export demand offered support as China became a steady buyer of U.S. soybeans. New crop export sales are now record large, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) made daily announcements last week totaling 40 million bushels. Moreover, exports have accelerated in August with inspections on Monday expected to reach an 8-month high as exports to China grow.

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour yield did not offer any surprises with a tour yield estimate of 52.5 bushels per acre (BPA). With late August rain in the forecast, AgResource expected the USDA yield would be unchanged or higher in the September Crop Report.

The soybean market remained a story of big demand and big crops. But with U.S. stocks forecast at 610 million bushels, the market lacked a need to ration supply without a South American weather problem, and AgResource remained bearish on rallies.

Source: Xinhua