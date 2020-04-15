Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, April 15 2020
The capesize market has come back stronger following the Easter break as demand improved on the main routes. Period activity has remained low but rate ideas have increased and the average for one year is currently estimated as $12,875/pdpr.
The kamsarmax/panamax market has seen some support from the pacific but period fixtures remain low.
The smaller sizes continued on a downward trend this week as indices have fallen and period activity has been very limited.