Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, April 22 2020
The capesize period rates have continued to improve this week but Vale’s announcement of lower projected output for 2020 due to the global pandemic, weather and regulatory delays, has dampened sentiment somewhat.
Although a few period fixtures have been reported in the kamsarmax sector this week, the market remains sluggish and rates flat.
Global issues continued to weigh heavily on the smaller vessels with very little activity in the period market.