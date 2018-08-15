Recent News

  

Home / Report / Analysis / Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates / Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, August 15 2018

Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, August 15 2018

in Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates 15/08/2018

A sluggish start for capes this week but the sentiment remains positive with rates continuing to improve.

In the last week there has been considerable interest in the period market for panamaxes with several trades being reported.

Routes in the north Atlantic remain positive but in Asia little activity has surfaced following the return to work after the national holiday in Singapore last week and elsewhere there has been little activity for the smaller sizes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software