Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, August 15 2018
A sluggish start for capes this week but the sentiment remains positive with rates continuing to improve.
In the last week there has been considerable interest in the period market for panamaxes with several trades being reported.
Routes in the north Atlantic remain positive but in Asia little activity has surfaced following the return to work after the national holiday in Singapore last week and elsewhere there has been little activity for the smaller sizes.