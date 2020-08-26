Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, August 26 2020

The capesize period market has remained muted this week, with very little timecharter activity reported. The average rate for a capesize for one-year is currently estimated as $17,000/pdpr.

Sentiment was flat for the Kamsarmax/Panamax sector this week as the pacific saw rates move lower as cargo volumes declined and in the Atlantic activity was limited.

Rates for the smaller sizes were stable with sentiment positive. Fixtures reported focused on the one-year mark.