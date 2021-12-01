Recent News

  

Home / Report / Analysis / Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, December 01 2021

Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, December 01 2021

in Report / Analysis,Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates 01/12/2021

A more positive week for the capes this week with demand improving on the Australia to China route, However, adverse weather conditions in China has forced some ports to close, including Qingdao causing delays and tightening tonnage.

Another lacklustre week for the panamax/kamsarmax market as rates moved sideways due to limited demand.

Sentiment improved for the smaller sizes with slightly more enquiry although not much to report in terms of period fixtures.

 

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software