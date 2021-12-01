Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, December 01 2021

A more positive week for the capes this week with demand improving on the Australia to China route, However, adverse weather conditions in China has forced some ports to close, including Qingdao causing delays and tightening tonnage.

Another lacklustre week for the panamax/kamsarmax market as rates moved sideways due to limited demand.

Sentiment improved for the smaller sizes with slightly more enquiry although not much to report in terms of period fixtures.