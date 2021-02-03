Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, February 03 2021

Despite a downwards correction in the spot market as the lunar new year approaches there has been some timecharter activity reported in the larger end of the capesize spectrum, around the one-year mark.

A mixed week for the kamsarmax/panamax sector as the Atlantic market received some support from mineral demand in the Atlantic. However, in the pacific the market has been weaker due to decreased coal imports to China.

A strong week in terms of timecharter fixtures for the smaller sizes, with healthy activity in the pacific, focused around the 6-month mark.