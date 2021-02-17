Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, February 17 2021

Supported by the panamaxes and positive sentiment in the paper market, capesize rates improved this week, although period activity remained low but is expected to improve as the festivities in the far east come to an end.

The panamax/kamsarmax rally continued this week supported by a range of factors including increased coal cargoes from Indonesia to China and despite seasonality the pacific remained strong. There has been plenty of period activity reported ranging from three months to one year.

Another strong week for the Supramax sector, with an active timecharter market, rates for six months are currently estimated to be around $11,000/pdpr.