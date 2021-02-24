Recent News

  

Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, February 24 2021

24/02/2021

A positive week this week for the capesize period market that has received support from the booming kamsarmax/panamax sector and it will be interesting to see how this sector fares as the Far East returns to work following the lunar new year celebrations.

Kamsarmax/panamax period rates continued to surge, boosted by a strong spot market that soared to the highest levels since 2010. The average rate for six months is now estimated to be around $19,875/pdpr,

Another active week for the smaller sizes with plenty of short-term period activity reported.

 

