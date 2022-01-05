Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, January 05 2022

Yesterday was the first day back after the holiday period, the capsize market looked somewhat active with some interest on the West Australia to China route.

The kamsarmax/panamax market has been positive and despite the current Indonesian coal ban the market in Asia seems to be quite buoyant.

A slow start to the year for the smaller sizes as market players wait to see what the market will bring. Some activity has been reported in the Atlantic although rates have softened over the holiday period