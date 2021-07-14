Recent News

  

Home / Report / Analysis / Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, July 14 2021

Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, July 14 2021

in Report / Analysis,Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates 14/07/2021

Capesize rates for six months softened slightly this week dropping to an average of $33,000/pdpr, although it is usual for rates to begin their summer decline at this time of the year, rate levels remain high overall.

In the kamsarmax/panamax sector, TC rates for longer periods of one and two years moved in a very positive direction due to continued support in the Atlantic basin.

Support from East Coast South America and the Black Sea continued to propel rates for the smaller sizes upwards to an average of $27,250/pdpr for one year.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software