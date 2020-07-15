Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, July 15 2020

The capesize market has entered into a period of self-correction following the bullish sentiment of the past few weeks and rates have moved slightly lower. The estimated rate for a capesize for six months is currently $20,500/pdpr.

In the kamsarmax/panamax sector, the pacific basin has remained firm despite a softening in the capesize and FFA rates.

Rates remained steady for the smaller sizes although few period fixtures have been reported this week.