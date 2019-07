Capesize period rates for six months and one-year have dipped slightly this week as activity slows down with the summer season upon us.

Panamax/Kamsarmax TC rates have remained stable although few fixtures have been reported this week, the average rate for one-year is currently estimated as $13,750/pdpr.

Period rates for the smaller sizes have been steady this week despite a quiet market with interest limited to short-term deals.