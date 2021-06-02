Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, June 02 2021

Some downwards pressure on capesize TC rates this week, rate estimates for one-year fell to an average of $27,000/pdpr.

The kamsarmax/panamax period rates have improved from last week’s dip thanks to strong markets in both basins, the Atlantic firmed, and plenty of activity was reported in the pacific, particularly in the short term.

A busy week for the smaller sized with plenty of interest in the handysize sector, focussing on periods of around six months.