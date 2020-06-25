Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, June 24 2020

The capesize period market remained strong this week across both basins. Rate levels continued to rise for all periods with plenty of TC interest reported.

Due to increased demand and improved sentiment, the panamax market continued to move up with rates levels firm across all periods and very health fixture levels, focussed on 6-12 month periods.

Demand for the smaller sizes has also picked up and this sector has witnessed a boost, the average rate for a supramax for one-year is currently estimated as $10,250/pdpr.