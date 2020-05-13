Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, May 13 2020

Another negative week for the capesize period market, few fresh fixtures have emerged as, unusually for this time of year, the market continues to move lower with little hope of improvement in the near future.

In the kamsarmax/panamax sector it was another disappointing week in the Atlantic that continued to experience reduced demand, meanwhile the market in the east once again provided some balance for this sector with healthier demand.

The smaller sizes continued to show very little improvement and rates have struggled, the average rate for a handysize vessel for one year has moved down from last week to an estimated as $7,250/pdpr.