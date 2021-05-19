Recent News

  

Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, May 19 2021

19/05/2021

Following the downward trend in the spot market, capesize timecharter rates have also taken a dip, although rate levels remain firm and sentiment for this sector is strong.

The kamsarmax/panamax period market has remained firm thanks to tight tonnage supply in both basins and strong demand. Plenty of fixture activity has been reported ranging from six months to one-year.

Another strong week for the smaller sizes with plenty of short-term period activity reported, the average rate for a supramax for one-year is currently estimated as $18,000/pdpr.

