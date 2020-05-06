Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, May 6 2020

Capesize rates continued to fall and the Atlantic basin has come under considerable pressure, although there has been some interest in West Australia- China routes. A few period fixtures have been reported with varying durations.

Sentiment for the kamsarmax/panamaxes continued to soften particularly in the Atlantic, however the pacific has seen demand increase, providing some balance for this sector.

The smaller sizes remained depressed with rates flat, the average for a handysize for one year is currently estimated as $7,500/pdpr.