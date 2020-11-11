Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, November 11 2020

Capesize rates continued to come under pressure particularly from the West Australia- China routes with Chinese end users having been given verbal notices to stop importing Australian coal, very little period activity has been reported this week.

Panamax/kamsarmax market and rates have moved lower but there has been a flurry of period activity, particularly for kamsarmaxes with fixtures reported between 6-14 months.

A little more activity for the smaller sizes than last week but rates have remained flat overall.