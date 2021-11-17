Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, November 17 2021
Capesize period rates have tumbled again to the lowest point since April. That said, it is important to remember that these rates are still comparatively high and rates for one-year are currently 35% higher than the five-year average for this at $24,000/pdpr.
Kamsarmax/panamax rates fell again this week and the general sentiment seems to be that rates may continue to fall further with signs of improvement in the near future.
A flatter market this week for the smaller sizes as rates moved sideways and with little fixture activity reported.