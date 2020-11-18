Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, November 18 2020
Another disappointing week for the capesize timecharter market and few fresh fixtures have emerged as there seems to be little hope of improvement in the near future.
In the kamsarmax/panamax market the Atlantic basin has seen some improvement with some fresh mineral demand. The average rate for one year is estimated to be around $11,575/pdpr across both basins with some short-term period activity reported.
There has been little movement for the smaller sizes this week and rates lack direction.