Weekly Dry Time Charter Estimates, September 01 2021

The capesize period market remained firm this week as port congestion in China lead to a tonnage deficit in the pacific.

Despite a shorter week for many due to public holidays this week, the kamsarmax/panamax period market has remained stable. Demand in the Atlantic softened towards the end of last week with tonnage lists growing however, the market in the pacific remained firm plenty of activity out of southeast Asia and Indonesia.

A strong start to the week for the smaller sizes across both basins, the average rate for a handysize for four to six months is currently estimated as $33,500/pdpr.